BAN vs WI Dream11 Predictions, 2nd Test match, Bangladesh vs West Indies: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The final game of the two-match Bangladesh vs West Indies Test series will begin on Thursday, February 11. The second match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka.The visitors are already one up in this series, as they comfortably won the first Test with a stunning three-wicket victor against the hosts on the final day at Chattogram. In the upcoming Dhaka Test match, Bangladesh can’t afford another draw in this Test series,while the West Indies will look for a clean sweep.

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST.

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test will have no telecast on India. However, it can be live streamed on FanCode app and website.

February 11-15 - 9:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

BAN vs WI 2nd Test match, Bangladesh probable playing 11 against West Indies: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun or Ebadot Hossain, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs WI 2nd Test match, West Indies probable playing 11 against Bangladesh: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (WK), Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel