BAN vs WI Dream11 Predictions, 2nd Test match, Bangladesh vs West Indies: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
BAN vs WI Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction /` BAN vs WI Dream11 Best Picks / BAN vs WI Dream11 Captain / BAN vs WI Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 10, 2021, 2:16 PM IST
The final game of the two-match Bangladesh vs West Indies Test series will begin on Thursday, February 11. The second match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka.The visitors are already one up in this series, as they comfortably won the first Test with a stunning three-wicket victor against the hosts on the final day at Chattogram. In the upcoming Dhaka Test match, Bangladesh can’t afford another draw in this Test series,while the West Indies will look for a clean sweep.
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST.
BAN vs WI 2nd Test match, Bangladesh vs West Indies: Live Streaming
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test will have no telecast on India. However, it can be live streamed on FanCode app and website.
BAN vs WI 2nd Test match, Bangladesh vs West Indies: Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
BAN vs WI 2nd Test, Bangladesh vs West Indies: Match Details
February 11-15 - 9:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
BAN vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies
BAN vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies captain: Tamim Iqbal
BAN vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies vice-captain: Taijul Islam
BAN vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies wicketkeeper: Liton Das
BAN vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite, Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal
BAN vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies all-rounders: Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers,Mehidy Hasan
BAN vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 team for Bangladesh vs West Indies bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Jomel Warrican, Taijul Islam
BAN vs WI 2nd Test match, Bangladesh probable playing 11 against West Indies: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun or Ebadot Hossain, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
BAN vs WI 2nd Test match, West Indies probable playing 11 against Bangladesh: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (WK), Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
