BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, Match 28, October 30

Bangladesh will play against Zimbabwe in an intriguing encounter of the T20 World Cup on October 30. Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan in their last T20 World Cup match. Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe displayed nerves of steel against the highly-vaunted Pakistani side to register an improbable victory by one run. After their sensational win against Pakistan, Zimbabwe will fancy their chances against Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan and Co were steamrolled by the Proteas in their last match. However, Bangladesh are known for their never-say-die attitude and put up a gritty fight.

Bangladesh will have to tackle Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza who is in the form of his life. There is very little to choose between the two teams and the match promises to be an enthralling contest. Ahead of the riveting T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be played on October 30, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will begin at 8:30 am IST, on October 30.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe?

The T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Afif Hossain, Wesley Madhevere, Soumya Sarkar

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Mustafizur Rahman



BAN vs ZIM Probable Playing XI:

Bangladesh Probable Playing Line-up: Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Zimbabwe Probable Playing Line-up: Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Luke Jongwe

