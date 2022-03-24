BAN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match, March 25, 03:30 am IST

BAN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between Bangladesh Women and Australia Women:

In the 25th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh will square off against Australia at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Aussie skipper Meg Lanning hammered her 15th ODI ton as Australia ended South Africa’s unbeaten run in the WWC. It was the six-time champions’ sixth victory in the tournament in as many games. With this win, the Australians have consolidated their spot at the top of the points table.

In contrast to Australia, Bangladesh were beaten in their most recent fixture by the West Indies. Bowling first, Bangladesh bowlers did well to restrict West Indies to 140/9 in 50 overs. Chasing 141 to win, five Bangladeshi players were dismissed for a duck as they were bundled out for 136 runs in 49.3 overs.

Bangladesh are presently sitting at the penultimate position at the WWC table with two points under their name from five games.

Ahead of today’s WWC match between BAN-W vs AUS-W, here is everything you need to know:

BAN-W vs AUS-W Telecast

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

BAN-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between Bangladesh Women and Australia Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BAN-W vs AUS-W Match Details

The match between BAN-W vs AUS-W will be hosted at the Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 am IST on March 25, Friday.

BAN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Ashleigh Gardner

Vice-Captain – Rachael Haynes

Suggested Playing XI for BAN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Sharmin Akhter

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Fahima Khatun

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women possible starting XI:

Bangladesh Women Probable Starting XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna

Australia Women Probable Starting XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt

