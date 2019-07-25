starts in
Bancroft Boosts His Ashes Hopes With 93* in Intra-Squad Match

Cricketnext Staff |July 25, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
Australian opener Cameron Bancroft pushed his case for a spot in the Ashes squad with a solid unbeaten 93 that helped Graeme Hick XII wrap up a five-wicket win over Brad Haddin XII on the third day of the intra-squad encounter in Southampton on Thursday (July 25).

Bancroft slammed 11 fours and a six in his knock to help his team chase down a target of 156 runs. He became only the second batsman after Warner to score a 50-plus score in this encounter which was dominated by pacers.

Hick's team only managed a lead of 15 runs in the first innings despite bowling Haddin XII out for 105. Haddin's team then scored 170 in their second essay and if not for Bancroft's knock, things could have got trickier for his side.

Resuming the day on 35 for 2, Matthew Wade (7) and Peter Handscomb (13) fell without contributing much. Bancroft however kept going and found decent support from all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. The two added 54 runs before the latter was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 23.

Bancroft along with Tim Paine then ensured that their team got over the line without any more hiccups.

With Australia having no official first-class warm-up matches ahead of next week's first Test against England at Edgbaston, this fixture gave Australian players a final chance to push their case for a place in an Ashes squad due to be named on Friday.

Almost every pacer were among wickets, while Bancroft and Warner were the only two batsmen who got decent scores. Meanwhile, Marsh too managed to impress with his all-round skills.

Ashes 2019australiacameron bancroftMitchell Starc

