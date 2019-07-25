Australian opener Cameron Bancroft pushed his case for a spot in the Ashes squad with a solid unbeaten 93 that helped Graeme Hick XII wrap up a five-wicket win over Brad Haddin XII on the third day of the intra-squad encounter in Southampton on Thursday (July 25).
Bancroft slammed 11 fours and a six in his knock to help his team chase down a target of 156 runs. He became only the second batsman after Warner to score a 50-plus score in this encounter which was dominated by pacers.
Hick's team only managed a lead of 15 runs in the first innings despite bowling Haddin XII out for 105. Haddin's team then scored 170 in their second essay and if not for Bancroft's knock, things could have got trickier for his side.
Resuming the day on 35 for 2, Matthew Wade (7) and Peter Handscomb (13) fell without contributing much. Bancroft however kept going and found decent support from all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. The two added 54 runs before the latter was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 23.
Bancroft along with Tim Paine then ensured that their team got over the line without any more hiccups.
With Australia having no official first-class warm-up matches ahead of next week's first Test against England at Edgbaston, this fixture gave Australian players a final chance to push their case for a place in an Ashes squad due to be named on Friday.
Almost every pacer were among wickets, while Bancroft and Warner were the only two batsmen who got decent scores. Meanwhile, Marsh too managed to impress with his all-round skills.
Bancroft Boosts His Ashes Hopes With 93* in Intra-Squad Match
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 25, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | 'Calmer & Hungrier' Warner Determined to Play Long Innings in England
Cricketnext Staff | July 25, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Ashes 2019 | Like Contest of Bowling 20 Overs a Day & Out-thinking Batsmen: Cummins
Cricketnext Staff | July 24, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
Knew There Was a Chance of Getting Picked for Ashes If I Regained Fitness: Pattinson
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings