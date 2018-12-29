Bancroft Named in Perth Scorchers 13-man Squad For BBL Clash

"Everyone is really excited for him to come back. He's been so positive in his build-up, he's been training hard. We're all really excited and really happy for him to be back in the team," Perth teammate Jhye Richardson said earlier this week.
"We saw before everything happened how good of a batter he was. I don't think that's going to change, I don't think you can lose it, especially when we all know that he's been training and (playing Premier Cricket). It will be good to see how he goes.
"It's always nice to have him around, he's such a nice guy off the field. We're all really close with him."
26-year old Bancroft has been in the spotlight of late after his tell-all interview with Adam Gilchrist where he shed light on the events at Cape Town. The opener was caught on camera trying to use sandpaper which he revealed was David Warner's idea and suggested he “didn't know any better” when asked by his senior pro to tamper with the ball.
“Dave (Warner) suggested to me to carry the action out on the ball given the situation we were in the game,” he said.
“I didn’t know any better because I just wanted to fit in and feel valued really. As simple as that.
“The decision was based around my values, what I valued at the time and I valued fitting in … you hope that fitting in earns you respect and with that, I guess, there came a pretty big cost for the mistake.”
Perth, the most successful club at the BBL have had a shaky start to their campaign this year having won just one out of their three games so far. Hobart, on the other hand, are at the top of the pile with three wins out of three.
While memories from the Cape Town test will continue to linger, Bancroft's return has been accepted with open arms by both teammates as well as opposition.
"I imagine they (the Scorchers) would be pretty excited to have him back in the group. I don't know how the Scorchers feel but I will certainly be one person who would be very excited to see him back," Bailey said after his side beat the Sydney Thunder on Friday.
"The Scorchers are a quality side, if you look at the BBL over the last five or six years they are the No.1 team so we will certainly respect that."
First Published: December 29, 2018, 9:49 AM IST