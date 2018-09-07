Bancroft Named in Perth Scorchers Squad for BBL 2018-19

Loading...
Bancroft was banned by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in the Cape Town Test in March. While Bancroft was suspended for nine months, his skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were imposed with one-year bans.
While Smith and Warner have kept themselves busy with Canada Global T20 league and the Caribbean Premier League, Bancroft, 24, is now expected to make his comeback on December 30 against Hobart Hurricanes.
Mitchell Marsh has been appointed as the captain and will work with new head coach Adam Voges. The 38-year-old comes in place of Justin Langer, who is now the head coach for the national team.
The onus will be on the likes of Shaun Marsh, Hilton Cartwright, Michael Klinger, Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh to take care of the batting department. In Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, David Willey and Joel Paris, Perth have a fearsome pace attack. Meanwhile, the spin duties will be shared by two Ashtons - Agar and Turner. With just Willey in their bank, Perth still have the license of bringing in one more overseas player if needed.
"To retain our core group of players has been really important for us and we're pleased everyone has decided to stay," said Voges. "With WA having such a strong presence in the Australian white ball teams it means a lot of our younger players will get more opportunities for the Scorchers, and many of those guys played for us last summer so I'm excited for them to build on that experience.
"We have wanted to be consistent with our squads across all three formats, so naming Mitch as captain was a good fit. He's an exciting leader and I'm sure the Scorchers fans are going to be happy."
Record three-time champions Perth will start their BBL camapaign against Melbourne Renegades on December 20.
Current Squad: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh (cAPT), Shaun Marsh, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, David Willey.
First Published: September 7, 2018, 5:10 PM IST