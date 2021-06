Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League 2021: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings, and Live Streaming Details

The seventh edition of the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League is being played from May 31 to June 6 at three venues including Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla, and Ground No. 3 and 4 of BKSP. The tournament was postponed last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 edition will be played in a T20 format rather than a 50-over format to prepare the players for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled in India later this year.

As many as 12 teams are participating in the T20 Championship. The 12 participating teams in the competition are Abahani Limited, Legends of Rupganj, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Shinepukur Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers, Old DOHS Sports Club, Brothers Union, Khelaghor Social Welfare Association and Partex Sporting Club.

Here is a look at the schedule of DPL 2021:

Round 1 (May 31)

Abahani Limited vs Partex Sporting Club, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Brothers Union, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, 1:00 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 1:00 PM

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

Round 2 (June 1)

Abahani Limited vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Brothers Union, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 1:00 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited vs Partex Sporting Club, 1:00 PM

Round 3 (June 3)

Abahani Limited vs Brothers Union, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, 1:00 PM

Old DOHS Sports Club vs Partex Sporting Club, 1:00 PM

Round 4 (June 4)

Abahani Limited vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, 1:00 PM

Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Partex Sporting Club, 1:00 PM

Brothers Union vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 1:00 PM

Round 5 (June 6)

Abahani Limited vs Gazi Group Cricketers, 8:30 AM

Legends of Rupganj vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, 8:30 AM

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, 8:30 AM

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited vs Prime Bank Cricket Club, 1:00 PM

Khelaghar Samaj Kallayan Samity vs Old DOHS Sports Club, 1:00 PM

Brothers Union vs Partex Sporting Club, 1:00 PM

How to watch DPL 2021 matches on TV in India?

The 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League will not be televised in India.

How can I live stream DPL 2021 matches in India?

All the fixtures of the 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League will be live-streamed on Dsports.

Let’s take a look at the full squads of the participating teams:

Abahani Limited – Naim Shaikh, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin

Legends of Rupaganj – Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Shadman Islam Anik, Pinak Ghosh, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al Amin Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Sunzamul Islam, Ruyel Miah

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club–Farhad Reza, Marshal Ayub, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Taibur Rahman Parvez, Saif Hassan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Imranuzzaman, Raihan Uddin, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club–Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim

Prime Bank Cricket Club–Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam

Mohammedan Sporting Club–Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hossain Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon. Abdul Majid, Avishek Mitra

Shinepukur Cricket Club – Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sabbir Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyaan, Mohor Sheikh Antor, Pritam Kumar, Robiul Islam, Sajjadul Haque Ripon, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Rabiul Haque, Iftekhar Sajjad Rony, Sheikh Jubair Hossain Sakib, Akishur Rahman Nabil, Avishek Das

Gazi Group Cricketers – Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Atiq

Khelaghor Social Welfare Society–Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Minhazur Rahman, Farhad Hossain, Imtiaz Hossain Chowdhury, Sayed Khaled Hossain, Nur Hossain Saddam, Salman Hossain Emon, Tipu Sultan, Rony Chowdhury, Jahurul Islam Ani, Sadiqur Rahman, Rafsan Al Mahmud, Masum Khan, Irfan Hossain

Brothers Union–Mizhanur Rahman, Junaid Siddiqui, Mohammad Shahzada, Habibur Rahman Jony, Zahidduzzaman Sagar, Shakhawat Hossain Saiman, Naeem Islam Juni, Mahedi Hasan, Maisukur Rahman, Tushar Imran, Alauddin Babu, Saklain Sajib, Rahatul Ferdous, Nuruzzaman, Sujon Hawladar, Jabid Hossain, Jasim Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Rony, Rasel Al Mamun, Abdul Qayyum Tuhin

Old DOHS Sports Club –Anisul Islam Emon, Raihan Rafsan, Mohaiminul Khan Sourabh, Mohammad Rakib, Minhazul Abedin Sabbir, Rakibul Hasan, Alis Al Islam, Mohammad Sentu, Hamidul Islam Shimul, Gazi Sohel Rana Sagar, Azaduzzaman Payel, Rahawat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Rashid, Rakhin Ahmed, Amit Hasan, Shahnaz Ahmed

Partex Sporting Club–Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvro, Nihaduzzaman, Abbas Musa Alvi, Joynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque, Jubair Hossain Likhon, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Dhiman Ghosh, Izharul Islam Kanon, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi, Shafiul Hayat Hridoy

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here