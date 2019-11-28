Bangar Wants Kohli & Shastri to Back Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav has hit a rough patch in recent times, especially since the last edition of the Indian Premier League, but former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has come out in support of the spinner and said that it is important to back the youngster as he is a match-winner by his own right.
