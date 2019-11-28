Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

AFG AND WI IN IND, ONLY TEST, 2019 One-off Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 - 01 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Afghanistan

187 (68.3)

Afghanistan
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

277 (83.3)

Afghanistan trail by 35 runs, MIN. 8.5 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

live
AFG AFG
WI WI

Lucknow

27 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Bangar Wants Kohli & Shastri to Back Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has hit a rough patch in recent times, especially since the last edition of the Indian Premier League, but former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has come out in support of the spinner and said that it is important to back the youngster as he is a match-winner by his own right.

IANS |November 28, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
Bangar Wants Kohli & Shastri to Back Kuldeep Yadav

New Delhi: Kuldeep Yadav has hit a rough patch in recent times, especially since the last edition of the Indian Premier League, but former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has come out in support of the spinner and said that it is important to back the youngster as he is a match-winner by his own right.

Star Sports expert Sanjay Bangar talking about Kuldeep on Game Plan said: "I'm a massive Kuldeep Yadav fan and in terms of strike rates you see he is the quickest to 100 ODI wickets and even in the shorter format, if you look at the match we won in England, he picked up 5 wickets at a time where the opposition was running away from the match.

"I wouldn't count out Kuldeep Yadav, it's just that he's had a couple of poor games in the IPL last season. For him, this IPL is going to be a massive factor and if he does really well, it will be very hard to keep him out."

Bangar has also spoken on the importance of having an all-rounder in the team and believes that Ravindra Jadeja could be that man to bowl the four overs economically as well as hit some lusty blows at the end of the innings.

"You require a wrist spinner in the T20 format, it has been a very major component in India's success wherein 2 wrist spinners played a massive role in most of the ODI and T20I series the team has had across conditions hence you will need a bowler who is capable of bowling the complete 4 overs and also bat at No.7.

"Hence, I feel Ravinder Jadeja edges over Krunal Pandya here as Krunal hasn't been able to deliver the complete 4 overs at times and Jadeja has been in great form recently," he pointed.

Kuldeep YadavSanjay Bangarvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more