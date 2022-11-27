Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match Live Coverage

Both Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors are going through a tough phase in the T10 League 2022. The two teams will be hoping for a change of fortunes on Sunday as they will play against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The Tigers were sensational in their first match as they defeated New York Strikers by 19 runs. However, they failed to continue the momentum. The team is coming into the Sunday game after losing their last two matches against Morrisville Samp Army and The Chennai Braves by 15 and 33 runs, respectively. With two points, Bangla Tigers are third-last in the points table.

As far as Northern Warriors are concerned, they are yet to score their first win in the T10 Championship. The Warriors have lost both their league matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. In their opening match, the Delhi Bulls defeated them while they were thrashed by Deccan Gladiators in the second match by 24 runs.

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Bangla Tigers (BT) vs Northern Warriors (NW) start?

The match between Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors will be played on November 27, Sunday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Bangla Tigers (BT) vs Northern Warriors (NW) be played?

The Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors fixture will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Bangla Tigers (BT) vs Northern Warriors (NW) begin?

The match will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangla Tigers (BT) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match?

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangla Tigers (BT) vs Northern Warriors (NW) match?

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

BT vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, the Bangla Tigers probable playing XI against Northern Warriors: Hazratullah Zazai, Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting, Benny Howell, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Jake Ball, Matheesha Pathirana, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa

BT vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match, Northern Warriors probable playing XI against the Bangla Tigers: Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Dawson, Kennar Lewis(wk), Adam Lyth, Usman Khan, Rovman Powell©, Mark Deyal, Junaid Siddique, Mohammad Irfan, Wayne Parnell, Abhimanyu Mithun

