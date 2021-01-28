CRICKETNEXT

Bangladesh: Abdur Razzak Included in BCB Selectors' Panel

  • IANS
  • Updated: January 28, 2021, 3:36 PM IST
Former left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak has been named in the selection panel of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

A meeting among BCB directors was held online on Wednesday when the decision of including Razzak in the selection panel was approved, according to a report in Dhaka Tribune.

BCB have, meanwhile, kept their faith on the two-member selection panel headed by Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar being his deputy. Razzak will be the third member of the panel.

Razzak, who is yet to announce his retirement from competitive cricket, has said that he is looking forward to take up the new role and his involvement in domestic cricket will be beneficial for him considering he knows how the cricketers would react to different situations.

"I will make a call on my domestic career soon considering BCB just informed me that I am included in the selection panel," Razzak told Cricbuzz.

"I think it's a new challenge and I am looking forward to it," he added.

Razzak has played 13 Tests, 153 ODIs and 34 T20Is in which he has scalped 28, 207 and 44 wickets respectively.

