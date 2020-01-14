Bangladesh Agree to Tour Pakistan For Two Tests, One ODI & Three T20Is
Marking an end to the deadlock between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board, an agreement has been reached for Bangladesh to tour Pakistan in phases, the first of which will include three T20Is in Lahore from January 24 to 27.
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
