Bangladesh Agree to Tour Pakistan For Two Tests, One ODI & Three T20Is

Marking an end to the deadlock between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board, an agreement has been reached for Bangladesh to tour Pakistan in phases, the first of which will include three T20Is in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Cricketnext Staff |January 14, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
Bangladesh will then return to Pakistan for a World Test Championship fixture, to be held from February 7-11 in Rawalpindi. Finally in April, the two teams will play an ODI in Karachi on April 3 and a second World Test Championship fixture from April 5-9.

"I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said.

"I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries."

"Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan added.

Tour schedule

24 Jan – 1st T20I, Lahore

25 Jan – 2nd T20I, Lahore

27 Jan – 3rd T20I, Lahore

7-11 Feb – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

3 Apr – One-off ODI, Karachi

5-9 Apr – 2nd Test, Karachi

