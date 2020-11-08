CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Bangladesh All-Rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Tests Positive For Covid-19

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has tested positive for Coronavirus, local media reports claimed.

Bangladesh All-Rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Tests Positive For Covid-19

Bangaldesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has tested positive for Coronavirus according, to local media reports. He was all set to feature in Pakistan Super League and was about to fly out to Karachi for the tournament.

IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE

However, his diagnosis made sure he was forced to self-isolate.According to the Bangladesh government protocols, the citizens can’t leave the country on being tested positive for Covid-19.

Even though Bangladesh Cricket Board has not made any official statement as yet, sources inside the board said they have heard about it and will release a statement in due time. Mahmudullah will likely take a second test soon.

Mahmudullah was scheduled to play for PSL table-toppers Multan Sultans, where he would have replaced Moeen Ali.Mahmudullah and compatriot Tamim Iqbal were set to play the PSL. Now with Mahmudullah in isolation, Tamim will leave for Karachi on Tuesday. The left hander will join Lahore Qalandars as a replacement for Aussie Chris Lynn.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches