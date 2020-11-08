Bangladesh All-Rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Tests Positive For Covid-19

Bangaldesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has tested positive for Coronavirus according, to local media reports. He was all set to feature in Pakistan Super League and was about to fly out to Karachi for the tournament.

However, his diagnosis made sure he was forced to self-isolate.According to the Bangladesh government protocols, the citizens can’t leave the country on being tested positive for Covid-19.

Even though Bangladesh Cricket Board has not made any official statement as yet, sources inside the board said they have heard about it and will release a statement in due time. Mahmudullah will likely take a second test soon.

Mahmudullah was scheduled to play for PSL table-toppers Multan Sultans, where he would have replaced Moeen Ali.Mahmudullah and compatriot Tamim Iqbal were set to play the PSL. Now with Mahmudullah in isolation, Tamim will leave for Karachi on Tuesday. The left hander will join Lahore Qalandars as a replacement for Aussie Chris Lynn.