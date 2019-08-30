Bangladesh Batsmen Brace for Afghanistan Spin Threat in One-off Test

Bangladesh’s batsmen are focusing more on playing spin bowling in the nets ahead of their one-off Test against Afghanistan on September 5.
Bangladesh’s home surfaces tend to have plenty in it for the spinners and Afghanistan possess a raft of spinning options, meaning the home team are leaving nothing to chance.
"We are planning a bit differently for the match against Afghanistan as they have a very good spin attack," opener Shadman Islam told reporters in Mirpur after training on Thursday (August 29).
"We always work extra for facing pacers, so we thought of putting in some extra work to play spin this time.
"Most of their players, like Rashid Khan or Mohammad Nabi, all bowl with variations. For that reason we are working on playing spin more as we usually work on playing pace."
However, the home team don’t have any special plans in place to counter Rashid Khan, who has proven himself as a wicket-taker in white-ball cricket.
"We do not have any extra plans regarding Rashid Khan. To bowl in shorter formats and in Tests are two different things. So we are not worried about him as we plan to play in the usual way we play against spinners.
"We play against some quality spinners in our country, so I do not think that Rashid Khan can put us under extra pressure. Also the format is very different, it cannot be matched with T20s.”
Afghanistan will play one tour game from 1 September before the Test at Chattogram. That will then be followed by a T20I tri-series with Zimbabwe as the third side.
