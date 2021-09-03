Bangladesh Beat New Zealand in Second T20I; Take 2-0 Lead in Five-Match Series

Bangladesh beat New Zealand by four runs on Friday to go 2-0 up in their five match Twenty20 series in Dhaka. Opener Mohammad Naim scored 39 and put on 59 for the first wicket with Liton Das (33) to lay the foundation for Bangladesh’s 141 for six off 20 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 37 at the end.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 67 but his blitz in the final overs only got his side to 137 for five.

Naim and Liton Das (33) put on 59 for the first wicket after Bangladesh elected to bat first on the slow wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. New Zealand clawed their way back thanks to spinner Rachin Ravindra, who claimed two wickets in two balls before finishing with 3-22.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 37 to boost his side’s score. Bangladesh lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning Wednesday’s opening match by seven wickets.

