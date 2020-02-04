Bangladesh Check Security at Pakistan Stadium Before Test

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st ODI, Newlands, Cape Town, 04 February, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/8 (50.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

1st ODI: ENG VS SA

ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS ENG

SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

07 Feb, 202016:30 IST

3rd ODI: SA VS ENG

SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

09 Feb, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: SA VS ENG

SA SA
ENG ENG

East London

12 Feb, 202021:30 IST

As Imam walked around the stadium, he was seen shaking hands with Pakistan players Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi and Asad Shafiq as they practiced.

PTI |February 4, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
A three-member security delegation from Bangladesh visited Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, a day before the national cricket team arrives for a Test against Pakistan.

The delegation, led by retired Major Hussain Imam, met with security officials from the Pakistan government and the Pakistan Cricket Board before Bangladesh's first test in the country since 2003.

Bangladesh arrives on Wednesday for the first test starting on Friday. Bangladesh will return in early April for a one-off one-day international and the second test at Karachi.

Bangladesh completed the first phase of the tour last month in Lahore where it lost the Twenty20 series 2-0. The third match was washed out.

Bangladesh didn't want to stay for a longer period in Pakistan and agreed to tour only in three phases.

Leading Bangladesh player Mushfiqur Rahim opted out of the tour due to security concerns.

In December, Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for 16 days and played two tests at Rawalpindi and Karachi without any untoward incident. It was the first test series in Pakistan in a decade after a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team bus at Lahore left eight people killed and injured several players.

