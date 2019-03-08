Bangladesh Coach Rhodes Admits Rain Delay Makes Toss Crucial

Loading...
Unrelenting rain and a wet outfield washed out the entire first day at the Basin Reserve and while there is rain forecast on Saturday as well, the radar gets clearer for the rest of the day. New Zealand coach Gary Stead predicted a torrid time for the top-order of either side.
"It looked a pretty green wicket, really well grassed. My view is it is likely to be on the slow side early on and hopefully some sun and wind gets on it, then it might speed up and flatten out a wee bit," Stead said.
"I'd imagine there will be plenty in it for the bowling team for certainly the first two days, maybe even longer."
Despite rain washing out the first day's play and likely to make an appearance on day two and three too, Stead was confident there might still be a result possible.
"Anything can happen in cricket and we don't want to be caught short in our thinking. Knowing some of the first-class games that have been here in the past, you still can get results quickly."
Steve Rhodes, the Bangladesh coach, said he was certain the wet weather would aid the team that won the toss. While neither teams have announced their playing eleven, Rhodes hinted that Bangladesh might go in with an all-pace attack with Mustafizur Rahman likely to come in place of Mehidy Hasan.
"It [rain delay] makes the toss quite crucial. There's a lot of moisture around and I'd imagine tomorrow morning the wicket will do quite a bit first thing," said Rhodes.
First Published: March 8, 2019, 12:52 PM IST