Bangladesh Cricket Board Issues Warning to DPL Club for Bubble Breach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued a warning to Dhaka Premier League franchise Mohammedan Sporting for the bubble breach during the above mentioned tournament. The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) Chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed has also confirmed that clun skipper Shakib al Hasan was also involved in the incident.

“They acknowledged that there was a breach, and expressed their disappointment,” Ahmed said. “BCB and CCDM are hopeful of conducting this tournament in a safe and secure manner. We have contacted all the clubs, and we will work continuously to maintain the bio-bubble. To prevent a breach like this, we will give notice to the Mohammedan club.”

The incident happened when the club brought two net bowler to bowl to Shakib at the nets without notifying the authorities. Although, they claim that they were tested negative of Covid-19. There was also an outsider taking selfies at the ground.

“We are disappointed to note this incident. Both the CCDM (Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis) and the BCB have taken this very seriously. The health and safety of our teams, players, and officials are most important to us,” CCDM chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.com.

