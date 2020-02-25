Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

fixtures

All matches

5th T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

26 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Semi Final 1: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Kuala Lumpur KAO

26 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Semi Final 2: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Kuala Lumpur KAO

26 Feb, 202011:00 IST

2nd ODI: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Hambantota

26 Feb, 202014:30 IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Urges Mushfiqur Rahim to Tour Pakistan

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday urged star batsman Mushfiqur Rahim to change his mind and tour Pakistan next month.

Mushfiqur hit an unbeaten 203 in Bangladesh's big win over Zimbabwe in the one-off Test in Dhaka but had cited safety concerns to skip the first two parts of a three-leg tour of Pakistan.

Hassan told reporters that Mushfiqur had not informed the board of his decision about the final leg of the tour.

"But I hope he will go (to Pakistan)," Hassan said.

"Every contracted player should go. Family is important for everybody, but country is more important."

Bangladesh felt the absence of Mushfiqur against Pakistan as they lost the three-match Twenty20 series 2-0 with one game washed out. The tourists then went down to an innings defeat in the first of the two Tests.

They will travel to Pakistan again on April 3 for one 50-over match and the second Test scheduled to be held in Karachi.

Speculation is rife that Mushfiqur may reconsider his decision, especially after the team's poor showing.

Hassan said Mushfiqur should take advice from his brother-in-law Mahmudullah Riyad -- who led the T20 team in Pakistan and was part of the Test side as well -- and other teammates before making his final decision.

"We've said we won't force anyone. But after speaking to all, I think he should go," said Hassan.

Bangladesh are keen to do well against Pakistan in the second Test, which is part of the ICC Test Championship.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Semi Final 1 T20 | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020

TBC v TBC
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Semi Final 2 T20 | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020

TBC v TBC
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 26 Feb, 2020

WI v SL
Hambantota All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more