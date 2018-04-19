Bangladesh Cricket Drop Six, Freeze Pay After Poor Year

Opening batsmen Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes were among the six to miss out on a contract as Bangladesh cricket warned players to shape up, selector Habibul Bashar said.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board late Wednesday decided to retain just 10 players on contract, with three others to be added at a later time.
"For contracts, we mostly preferred players who would perform regularly over the next one year," Bashar told AFP.
"Some players have lost their regular spot in the team. They needed to be sent a message. Getting dropped does not mean the door is closed for them. Everyone will get a fair chance in future."
Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Kamrul Islam Rabbi were the four others whose contracts were not renewed. Sabbir was already excluded from a contract on disciplinary grounds.
Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam and Mehedi Hasan were the 10 players awarded contracts.
BCB president Nazmul Hassan told reporters that contracted players would not be given a pay rise this year. The top remunerated players -- Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mortaza -- are paid 420,000 taka ($5,121) per month from the board.
The board also said it would review contracts for around 80 first-class players. Bangladesh lost Test series against New Zealand, India and South Africa in 2017, and just managed to scrape a draw against Sri Lanka and Australia.
Their limited-overs side made the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy in the UK but were drubbed in all but four of their 14 one-day international matches. Bangladesh won just one of seven Twenty20 internationals over the same year.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Mahesh Manjrekar Up & Close | Talks About Hosting Bigg Boss Marathi
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
First Published: April 19, 2018, 2:13 PM IST