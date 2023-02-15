Bangladesh Cricketer Approached for Spot-fixing in Ongoing Women's T20 World Cup: Report

Bangladesh women’s cricket team came under the scanner as the report of spot-fixing approach in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup has put them in a trouble. The Bangladesh team has already lost their first two matches in the mega ICC event now the allegations of fixing has hit their campaign badly.

Reportedly, a Dhaka-based Jamuna TV has put out audio recordings of a conversation allegedly between two Bangladesh cricketers out of which one of them has claimed to be part of the T20 WC squad.

Bangladesh cricket board Nizamuddin Chowdhury has broken his silence on the matter and said that if a player has been approached for such things they have to straightaway inform to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit.

“The ICC’s anti-corruption unit looks after these matters," Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo. “Our players are aware of their do’s and don’ts. If there’s been an approach, they know that they have to inform the ICC ACU according to the event’s protocol. It is not a matter for the BCB’s investigation. We cannot react or talk about a news report. It is very sensitive in nature."

The T20 WC-bound player is reportedly approached by a cricketer in Bangladesh. The audio recordings of the players went viral.

“I am not forcing anything," the cricketer in Bangladesh is heard telling the one in South Africa. “You can play if you want. The fact that I told you, you can play this time or not. You choose which match you want to play. You can offer the match. It is your wish. You did well in one match, you can play the next game or not. The team management will let you do that."

In reply, the player reportedly in South Africa said: “No my friend, I am not involved in these things. Please don’t tell me these things. I won’t be able to do these things ever. I request you not to tell me these things, please."

The Bangladesh team lost their first match to Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, while the defending champions Australia crushed them with 8-wicket victory in their second match.

