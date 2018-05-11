Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
AFP | Updated: May 11, 2018, 6:36 PM IST
Bangladesh Disappointed at Cancelled Australia Tour

File: Bangladesh's cricket team captain Mushfiqur Rahim, right, shakes hand with Australian cricket team captain Steve Smith at the end of the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Dhaka. (AP Images)

Bangladesh cricket authorities on Friday expressed disappointment after Australia called off a tour by the Asian nation this year because it was not financially viable.

The Tigers were to play two Tests and three one-day internationals in Australia in August and September.

"Australia communicated to us that the series could not be arranged for financial reasons. It is very unfortunate as we were hoping that the series would be a good playing opportunity for our players," Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP.

Bangladesh have not visited Australia since 2008 when they played three one-day internationals. The minnows have not played a Test in Australia since 2003.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland told the Cricinfo website that the Test series could not be arranged as it coincided with Australia's football season and it was difficult to find a broadcaster.

The BCB chief executive said Bangladesh had proposed a shorter series but did not get a response from Australian authorities.

Bangladesh hosted Australia for a two-Test series last year which ended in a draw.

Australia vs BangladeshAustralian cricketBangladesh cricket
First Published: May 11, 2018, 6:36 PM IST

