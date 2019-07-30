Bangladesh Fight for Pride as Sri Lanka Eye Rare Whitewash

Having already lost the three-match One-Day International series 2-0, Bangladesh will play for pride and look to avoid a whitewash when they take on Sri Lanka in their final encounter of the tour at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday (July 31).
Bangladesh have struggled in all three facets of the game and haven't been able to put any pressure on the home team. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be happy with the way few of the youngsters have performed in this series after a disappointing World Cup.
While wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has scored runs in both the games, he has hardly found any support from other batsmen. Sabbir Rahman did manage a fifty in the first ODI, while Mehidy Hasan chipped in with a knock of 43 to lead his team to a respectable total in the second match.
As a result, Bangladesh have only managed scores of 223 and 238 for 8 respectively. The likes of skipper Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun and Mosaddek Hossain will have to step up if Bangladesh want to post a challenging total on the board. However, their biggest concern right now is the form of Mahmudullah who is looking completely out of place.
In the bowling department, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan have failed to make early inroads and that has allowed Sri Lanka to run away with the game on both occasions.
Meanwhile, things are slowly starting to fall in place for Sri Lanka. Avishka Fernando and Kusal Perera have done most of the damage in this series and haven't allowed any Bangladeshi bowler to dictate terms. The likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne have also looked good in patches and Sri Lanka will try to keep the winning momentum going.
With Lasith Malinga retiring from ODIs after the first game, the onus is now on the shoulders of Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lahiru Kumara and Akila Dananjaya and they haven't disappointed so far in this series. All these bowlers bowled with such control in the last game that Karunaratne didn't even look for the sixth bowling option.
Both teams might try out few players who are yet to play a game in this series. With other bowlers struggling, Bangladesh might include Taskin Ahmed in the playing XI who hasn't played an ODI since October 2017.
The final ODI will be dedicated to former international fast bowler Nuwan Kulasekara, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket. SLC will invite the bowler to watch the match and will also hold a felicitation ceremony to honour Kulasekara for the years of service he has rendered for the country.
The home team will look to give Kulasekara a fitting farewell by completing a whitewash.
Teams:
Sri Lanka (From): Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Shehan Jayasuriya, Wanidu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Isuru Udana, Dasun Shanaka.
Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Farhad Reza, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed.
