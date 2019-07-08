starts in
Bangladesh First Team to Tour Sri Lanka Since Easter Attacks

AFP |July 8, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
Bangladesh First Team to Tour Sri Lanka Since Easter Attacks

Bangladesh will later this month become the first team to tour Sri Lanka since the deadly Easter attacks in which 258 people died, the cricket board said Monday.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs on July 26, 28 and 31 at the Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

Sri Lanka had previously expected New Zealand to be the first foreign sporting visit, when they arrive next month to play play two Tests and three Twenty20 matches.

Since the suicide bombings on three hotels and three churches by Islamist extremists, Sri Lanka has been under a state of emergency which gives sweeping powers to police and troops to arrest and detain suspects.

The first Test between New Zealand and their hosts will begin on August 14 in Galle while the final Test match will be played in Colombo's P. Sara stadium from August 22, according to SLC.

The first two T20 games will be in Colombo on August 31 and September 2 at the Premadasa Stadium while the final match will be on September 6 in Kandy.

bangladesh v sri lankaLasith Malingashakib al hasanSri Lanka Easter Attacks

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
