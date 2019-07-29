Bangladesh Going Through a 'Struggling' Period: Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim has said that his team has made considerable amount of progress in the last few years and a bad ODI series against Sri Lanka isn't reason enough to panic.
Though Mushfiqur made a substantial contribution in the second ODI, scoring an unbeaten 98, but it wasn't enough in the end as Avishka Fernando scored a fine 82 to help Sri Lanka take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
"It is always disappointing to lose, no matter how many runs I score individually," Mushfiqur said.
"After our World Cup campaign, this series was an opportunity to prove that we are on the right path. Maybe we haven't been able to do in the last two matches but that doesn't mean our progress from the last five to seven years will vanish suddenly. We are certainly going through a struggling period, so the challenge is to turn it around quickly. We are all trying our best to make it happen. We have another opportunity in the next match."
Talking about his game plan in the second ODI, Mushfiqur added that he wanted to get the team closer to the 250-mark.
"I was trying to get the team to the 250-mark, which wouldn't have been easy to chase," he said. "I was trying to keep strike in the last over so that I can retain strike with twos, fours or sixes. Ultimately it is not a problem [to not get to a hundred]. Our focus is to win the next game, because it is a matter of pride."
The experienced wicket-keeper also added that Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah's lack of form has hurt the team and only added pressure to other batsmen.
"Tamim and Riyad bhai have been performing for years but when they are not clicking, the pressure is a little more on the other players. Big players can soak up the pressure in big games, and counter-attack. I think we are a little behind in that regard, but they are trying heart and soul. The quicker they can come back, it will be better for the team."
