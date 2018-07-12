Bangladesh Have Task Cut-out Against Windies in Second Test

Everything that could possibly go wrong for the visitors did. They were sent in on a spicy deck and fell like a deck of cards for just 43 in 18.4 overs in the face of some fiery pace bowling led by Kemar Roach. It was their lowest score in Test cricket and the lowest overall in the last 44 years.
Things did not go to plan in their second innings either, after the Windies had piled on 406 led by Kraigg Brathwaite's eighth Test century. Bangladesh slipped to 63/7 before a counter-punching half-century from Nurul Hasan ensured the visitors did not fall for a second successive sub-100 total. They still lost big, with the Windies taking all of 354 deliveries to knock off Bangladesh and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh captain, admitted his side will have to be “mentally prepared” to fight the Windies fire with their own fire. But that’s easier said than done.
For starters, the visitors have to devise a strategy to play out Shannon Gabriel, Miguel Cummins and Jason Holder, who along with Roach shared the 20 Bangladesh wickets among them in the first Test. Roach, told to rest a hamstring strain, won't be a part of the squad, with Alzarri Joseph coming in.
The senior pros in the squad – Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah and Shakib – will have to bring all their experience into play to guide the young Bangladesh side to safe shores. They will have to shoulder bulk of the responsibility with youngsters like Liton Das and Mominul Haque batting around them. The visitors might also be tempted to draft in Imrul Kayes for the final Test taking into account his experience.
The pace attack is a bit of a concern for the visitors as well, with Rubel Hossain, Kamrul Islam and Abu Jayed not looking as penetrative as their Windies counterparts. Jayed, in his first Test, looked promising though, getting the ball to reverse at pace.
The Windies, on the other hand, are in a comfortable space. They recorded their biggest-ever Test defeat on home soil and did so with relative ease. A win in the second Test will not just hand them the series, but help them pip Bangladesh to the No.8 spot on the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings.
They did most things right in the opening outing. If it was Roach in the first innings that broke Bangladesh's back, Gabriel produced a masterclass in the second to pick up five wickets. Cummins and Holder also did their job well, backing up the frontline pacers.
The batting department also came to the fore with Keiron Powell, Shai Hope and Devon Smith all giving Brathwaite ample support.
Squads: Windies: Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Alzarri Joseph, Devon Smith
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Abu Jayed, Imrul Kayes, Kamrul Ismal, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal
First Published: July 12, 2018, 8:53 AM IST