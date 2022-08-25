Bangladesh Head Coach Claims he Was Asked to 'Scream' at Players, BCB Challenges Him to Reveal Names

All’s not well between Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo and the team’s cricket board. After he was removed from the T20 coaching setup, Domingo has claimed there’s too much interference from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and that he has been asked to scream at players despite his efforts to create calm atmosphere in the dressing room.

Domingo claims that the ‘noise’ from BCB is stunting the growth of Bangladesh cricketers.

Asia Cup 2022: India Look to Extend Dominant Run Over Pakistan

“You can ask the cricketers I wanted to have a calm atmosphere in the dressing room and wanted to develop cricketers with clarity but so many people are making noise from close quarters that it was not possible,” Domingo was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“All the time I was told that you need to scream at them and you have to be strict and that is the way to deal with the cricketer and I am sure earlier coaches were like that but they hardly did anything in T20 because Bangladesh won only one game in T20s and I went with them in one World Cup. Lot of coaches went with them earlier but nothing happened so wanted to walk in a different way,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Our Training Session Ended But he Was Still Batting’

However, BCB has reacted sharply to the allegations and asked Domingo to name those who have told him to scream at players.

“Who does this (screaming at the players) and why doesn’t he come up with names. How is it possible to scream at a player? He said cricket director and it could be me because he did not mention team director (Khaled Mahmud) and I feel he wanted to say team director,” BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Bangladesh have appointed former India allrounder Sridharan Sriram as the coach of its men’s team for the Asia Cup 2022 which starts from Saturday in Dubai. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side has been placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here