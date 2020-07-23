Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Bangladesh Mull Sri Lanka Tour Following World Cup Postponement

Bangladesh are planning to reschedule their three-test series in Sri Lanka in October following the postponement of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Austral.

Reuters |July 23, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
Bangladesh Mull Sri Lanka Tour Following World Cup Postponement

Bangladesh are planning to reschedule their three-test series in Sri Lanka in October following the postponement of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, according to a report.

The series was originally scheduled in July-August but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic which also derailed the World Cup which was to begin on Oct. 18.

The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced new dates for the Twenty20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 as well as the 50-overs World Cup in India in 2023.

"The ICC's announcement of the three major tournaments has provided what window we can work with, as now that we know that the tournament dates are fixed, we can work around with our schedule," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo website.

"Both boards are positive about the test series going ahead later this year. We are in talks with SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket)."

Sri Lanka, which has managed to keep COVID-19 numbers relatively low, is likely to be the venue when international cricket returns to the sub-continent from its coronavirus shutdown.

"Sri Lanka is in a better condition than any of the other sub-continent countries at the moment, and since the situation is not favourable here, we are more keen on the away matches," said Chowdhury who did not respond to Reuters calls seeking details.

The BCB is also looking to reschedule its Ireland tour as well as the home series against Australia and New Zealand which could not take place because of the pandemic.

"We will be in talks with Cricket Ireland as well, though the weather in Ireland is going to be a factor. We will also discuss in due time when Australia and New Zealand can tour Bangladesh," Chowdhury said.

BCBsri lanka cricketSri lanka vs BangladeshT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more