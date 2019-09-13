Bangladesh Need to Develop Pace Attack for T20 Success: Domingo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has warned his side that they can’t be too dependent on spinners if they wish to succeed in the next year’s T20 World Cup.
"This is a different format and different conditions, and there is a World Cup in Australia, so you need to play some fast bowlers. I think it's really important," said Domingo speaking to reporters ahead of the T20I tri-series with Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.
The coach also said that the upcoming tri-series will provide a roadmap for the team in the future.
"We need to set our World Cup roadmap from this series.
"I think there are 20 games now, which sounds a lot but is not as many because you always are not going to make it. Two or three games might be rained off and we might end up playing 15 or 16 games leading to the World Cup.
"So let's start planning because we've got some places to develop prior to the World Cup and try and give them as much experience under pressure as we possibly can.
"I will try to make a difference from now. I am trying to give some inputs. I am sitting down with visuals of the players and trying to work on areas that need improvement."
Domingo admitted that the team's strongest format was 50-over cricket but now is the time to prioritize Tests and T20.
"When it comes to white-ball cricket, Bangladesh can beat anybody on the given day," he said. "We've got some world-class performers in our side. Just look at the experience of the team. In the 50-over World Cup, Bangladesh were the second-most experienced team. So there is no shortage of quality and no shortage of experience in this particular side. I think if we play to our potential, we will be very hard to beat."
