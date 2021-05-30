Bangladesh Need to Score 300-350 Runs, Win More Abroad: Coach Domingo

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo wants his team to score in the vicinity of 300-350 runs in One-day Internationals (ODI) abroad and feels the big challenge for his team in the limited-overs format “is to try to win away from home under different conditions”.

Bangladesh recently clinched the three-match ODI series against the Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka 2-1. It was the team’s 10th ODI series victory out of 11 they have played at home since 2015.

But their away record is dismal. The team has lost five out of seven ODI series abroad since April 2015, their only victory coming against West Indies in 2018 after they drew the series against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Will England Pay For Being Too Casual & Relaxed & Fielding A Second-String Team Against New Zealand?

“The big challenge for this ODI team is to try to win away from home under different conditions. They are a very good team in Bangladesh. I think if we can get that confidence going away from home, it will be a big thing.

“I think playing away from home we need to win one or two big games. Once you get the confidence and belief that you can do it, that will put the team in a much better place mentally,” Domingo told cricinfo.com.

“I am not at all concerned by the number of runs we are scoring in Dhaka. You can only score as much as the wickets allow you sometimes. Not many times teams get 300 in Dhaka. Definitely when you are playing away from home, 230s or 240s are not going to win you many games.

“We have to be able to challenge ourselves; play expansively to get up to 300 and 350. It is of paramount importance in the modern game,” said the team’s South African coach.

“People need to improve in various departments to make sure they can win some games away from home. The younger players have shown some glimpses and positive signs, but it would be good to see them perform a bit more consistently.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here