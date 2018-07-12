Bangladesh ODI Captain Mashrafe Mortaza Likely to Miss Series Against West Indies

"Mashrafe has informed us of the issue, His wife is severely ill and needs medical attention." Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board was quoted as saying to Dhaka Tribune.
"The players of the ODI squad are set to travel Saturday so we will wait till then to hear from him, and then make a decision."
The board though will wait till Friday before naming a replacement. Shakib-Al-Hasan is likely to takeover captaincy duties in Mortaza's absence.
Mortaza's absence will test Bangaldesh's already depleted fast bowling reserves, with pacer Shafiul Islam already ruled out for five weeks due to a twisted ankle. Mustafizur Rahman has also just returned from an injury he picked up in the IPL.
The first two ODIs between Bangladesh and the Windies will be at Providence Stadium in Guyana on 22 July and 25 July, while the final ODI will be at Warner Park in Basseterre on 31 July.
First Published: July 12, 2018, 7:34 PM IST