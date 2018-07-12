Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Bangladesh ODI Captain Mashrafe Mortaza Likely to Miss Series Against West Indies

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 12, 2018, 7:34 PM IST
Bangladesh ODI Captain Mashrafe Mortaza Likely to Miss Series Against West Indies

Mashrafe Mortaza. (Getty Images)

Bangladesh's One-Day International captain Mashrafe Mortaza is likely to miss the three-game ODI series against West Indies due to his wife's ill-health.

"Mashrafe has informed us of the issue, His wife is severely ill and needs medical attention." Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board was quoted as saying to Dhaka Tribune.

"The players of the ODI squad are set to travel Saturday so we will wait till then to hear from him, and then make a decision."

The board though will wait till Friday before naming a replacement. Shakib-Al-Hasan is likely to takeover captaincy duties in Mortaza's absence.

Mortaza's absence will test Bangaldesh's already depleted fast bowling reserves, with pacer Shafiul Islam already ruled out for five weeks due to a twisted ankle. Mustafizur Rahman has also just returned from an injury he picked up in the IPL.

The first two ODIs between Bangladesh and the Windies will be at Providence Stadium in Guyana on 22 July and 25 July, while the final ODI will be at Warner Park in Basseterre on 31 July.

Also Watch

ban vs wibangaldesh vs west indies 2018bangladesh
First Published: July 12, 2018, 7:34 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking