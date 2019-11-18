Bangladesh Pacer Shahadat Hossain Faces Ban for Physical Assault on Teammate

Former Bangladesh Test pacer Shahadat Hossain faces the prospect of a one-year ban from the National Cricket League by the Bangladesh Cricket Board for physically assaulting teammate Sunny Arafat during Day 2 of the match between Dhaka Division and Khulna Division.
Shahadat was reportedly angered when Arafat said that he was not competent enough to shine the ball, according to Cricbuzz, which prompted the assault. Other teammates then rushed to break the two apart.
Shahadat’s is a level four offence in the BCB Code of Conduct, and he is understood to accept the consequences he will face. "Under the level four offenses a player will be banned from participating in any BCB competition for one year while he will be slapped with a fine of Tk 50,000,” a BCB tournament official said.
"Shahadat accepted the verdict and returned back home. We have given the report of the match referee to the technical committee and they will decide his future but he has been barred of taking part in this NCL game," he added.
Meanwhile, match referee Akhtar Ahmed told reporters, “The match referee has no authority to punish Shahadat for what he has done. His offense falls under level 4 offense. This is a big offense because it is not something like a bad gesture or an abuse. He kicked his teammates. Now it has been sent to BCB. The board will decide whether to punish him after the evidence and verification of the incident.”
Shahadat himself told Cricbuzz, “I am not playing in the ongoing NCL match as I am suspended and I am not sure what will happen in future. It is true that I lost my temper but he also misbehaved with me as he refused to shine the ball and when I asked why he answered in a tone that was degrading and difficult for me to digest.”
