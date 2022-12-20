Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed Drops Photo of Flight With ‘Legend’ Virat Kohli

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed has termed Virat Kohli a “legend” ahead of the second Test against India. Taskin was seated next to Kohli on the flight and the Bangladesh pacer posted a photo along with the former India skipper. “Looking forward to the second Test with Virat Kohli Legend,” Taskin wrote in the caption.

The Instagram post soon went viral, and it has so far, garnered more than 26,000 likes. Fans and followers of the game expressed their love for both Taskin and Kohli in comments.

One social media wrote lauded Taskin’s humble nature and commented, “I will follow you Taskin because you respect the legend.”

Another person wrote, “Hope this is your most liked pic on Instagram with our king.”

One of the Instagram users felt that Taskin was fortunate enough to have got a photo with Kohli and called the speedster “Lucky.”

Taskin did not take part in the first Test against India as he was recovering from a back injury. Bangladesh did miss Taskin’s services in the opening encounter as they endured a 188-run defeat at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Bangladesh bowlers failed to do anything impressive and Taskin had predicted a somewhat similar outcome ahead of the first Test.

“Chattogram is a batting paradise in Bangladesh. It has never been easy for fast bowlers here. We are improving but we are yet to get favourable wickets. It is usually a batting track. If we try to force the issue, it won’t work in our favour. We will leak runs. They are good players, so we have to get the new ball to swing a bit,” Taskin was quoted as saying by ESPN CricInfo before the first Test.

The hosts were asked to chase a huge total of 513 in the first Test. Debutant Zakir Hasan pulled off a century in the fourth innings to keep his side in the contest. However, his brilliance with the bat went in vain as the Shakib Al Hasan-led side were bowled out for 324. Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up eight wickets in the game to earn a lead for his side in the two-Test series. Kuldeep was also adjudged Man of the Match.

The second match is scheduled to start on December 22 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

