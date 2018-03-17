Bangladesh Players Allegedly Break Dressing Room Door in Colombo

Images have emerged which show a shattered glass door in the Bangladesh dressing room at the stadium after the closely contested match which the Lankans lost by two wickets. According to reports in the Indian Express, the ground staff have been asked to examine the CCTV footage for further evidence on this incident.
It was reported that while celebrating the win against the hosts in what was a virtual semi-final, a Bangladeshi player broke the glass door. The Tigers chased down the target of 160, as Mahmudullah finished the game with a maximum with a ball to spare to set up a final clash against India on Sunday.
The incident has of course added to the work load for the match referee Chris Broad, who has asked the ground staff to name the player who caused this damage. The match referee, according to reports in ESPNCricinfo, will be examining the footage himself from the outside looking in. The report further said, that Bangladesh had offered to compensate for the damage caused.
In a dramatic encounter, Mahmudullah finished the game with a maximum as Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets to reach the final of the Nidahas Trophy where they will meet India for the trophy.
But in rather shocking scenes, Shakib al Hasan instructed his players to come off the field after some confusion regarding the umpire's call on the second ball of the final over.
Set a target of 160, Bangladesh didn't start off well with opener Liton Das departing early and Sabbir Rahman also following suit.
Then, Bangladesh's most reliable pair - Mushfiqur Rahim (28) and Tamim Iqbal (50) got together, stitching a 64-run partnership which bought the visitors back into the game.
Sri Lanka then fought back valiantly, picking the two set players in quick succession. Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan too departed quickly as it looked as if the visitors might pull off a stunning victory. But Mahmudullah had other plans as he showed great composure and scored an unbeaten 43 off just 18 balls to guide Bangladesh home.
Bangladesh dressing roomChris BroadNidahas TrophyR.Premadasa stadiumshakib al hasansri lankaSri lanka vs Bangladeshunsavoury scenes
First Published: March 17, 2018, 9:54 AM IST