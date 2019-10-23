Bangladesh's cricketers have called off their strike, which they had announced on Monday (October 21), after being guaranteed by the BCB that their demands would be addressed.
The players will be back to action in the National Cricket League from Friday.
The players, including seniors like Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal, had announced a boycott of all cricketing activity calling for better pay and benefits among other demands. The players' decision had put in doubt their tour of India due to start in early November.
Their demands include a 50 percent pay hike for first-class players, the expansion of national pay contracts, increased match fees in domestic four-day and 50-over games, and better benefits for grounds staff.
On Wednesday, the players met the board officials, following which they called off the strike.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Bangladesh Players Call off Strike, to Return to Action on October 25
Bangladesh's cricketers have called off their strike, which they announced on Monday (October 21), after being guaranteed by the BCB that their demands would be addressed.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
Striking Bangladeshi Cricketers Want Slice of Revenue From BCB
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Mashrafe Mortaza Likely to Mediate Between Players and BCB
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
World Cricketers' Group Backs Bangladesh Strike
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019
NIG v UAEAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019
PNG v NEDAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 T20 | Thu, 24 October, 2019
HK v CANAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings