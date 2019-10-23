Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 26, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 23 October, 2019

2ND INN

Hong Kong

144/7 (20.0)

Hong Kong
v/s
Jersey
Jersey*

136/6 (20.0)

Hong Kong beat Jersey by 8 runs

fixtures

All matches

Match 26: HK VS JER

live
HK HK
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 28: UAE VS NIG

upcoming
UAE UAE
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 27: NED VS PNG

upcoming
NED NED
PNG PNG

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 29: CAN VS HK

upcoming
CAN CAN
HK HK

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Bangladesh Players Call off Strike, to Return to Action on October 25

Bangladesh's cricketers have called off their strike, which they announced on Monday (October 21), after being guaranteed by the BCB that their demands would be addressed.

Cricketnext Staff |October 23, 2019, 11:57 PM IST
Bangladesh Players Call off Strike, to Return to Action on October 25

Bangladesh's cricketers have called off their strike, which they had announced on Monday (October 21), after being guaranteed by the BCB that their demands would be addressed.

The players will be back to action in the National Cricket League from Friday.

The players, including seniors like Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal, had announced a boycott of all cricketing activity calling for better pay and benefits among other demands. The players' decision had put in doubt their tour of India due to start in early November.

Their demands include a 50 percent pay hike for first-class players, the expansion of national pay contracts, increased match fees in domestic four-day and 50-over games, and better benefits for grounds staff.

On Wednesday, the players met the board officials, following which they called off the strike.

 

bangladeshBangladesh cricketBCBshakib al hasan

Related stories

Striking Bangladeshi Cricketers Want Slice of Revenue From BCB
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 10:52 PM IST

Striking Bangladeshi Cricketers Want Slice of Revenue From BCB

Mashrafe Mortaza Likely to Mediate Between Players and BCB
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 7:24 PM IST

Mashrafe Mortaza Likely to Mediate Between Players and BCB

World Cricketers' Group Backs Bangladesh Strike
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 1:05 PM IST

World Cricketers' Group Backs Bangladesh Strike

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019

NIG v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019

PNG v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 T20 | Thu, 24 October, 2019

HK v CAN
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more