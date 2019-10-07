Bangladesh Players to Play NCL Ahead of India Tests, Vettori to Join Camp on Oct 25
Leading Bangladesh cricketers, who are in contention for the upcoming two-Test tour of India, will have to play first two rounds of National Cricket League in order to remain eligible for selection, national selector and former skipper Habibul Bashar has said.
Bangladesh Players to Play NCL Ahead of India Tests, Vettori to Join Camp on Oct 25
Leading Bangladesh cricketers, who are in contention for the upcoming two-Test tour of India, will have to play first two rounds of National Cricket League in order to remain eligible for selection, national selector and former skipper Habibul Bashar has said.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
Australia Set to Tour Bangladesh for Two Tests in 2020
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
We Haven't Played the Perfect Game Yet: Domingo
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 9:44 PM IST
Bangladesh & Afghanistan Share Trophy as Rain Washes Out Final
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKKuala Lumpur KAO
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NEP v IRELahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings