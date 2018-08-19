Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Bangladesh Positive About Shakib's Availability For Asia Cup 2018

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 19, 2018, 3:02 PM IST
File image of Shakib Al Hasan. (Getty Image)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is hopeful of Shakib Al Hasan's availability for Asia Cup 2018 which is slated to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 15.

Shakib, who has been contemplating surgery on his little finger that he injured earlier this year, was included in the 31-man preliminary squad for the Asia Cup. The Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that the board did not have any update on Shakib's surgery and expected the all-rounder to take part in the preparation camp for the six-nation tournament.

"We do not have any update of surgery yet, so we have not thought of a replacement, to be honest," Abedin told reporters. "We will start thinking about it as soon as we have an update of his surgery. The camp starts on August 27 and we hope he will be able to join the camp."

Shakib had injured his finger during the tri-series featuring Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in January. He missed a few games but returned to action during the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March before turning out for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2018.

However, the injury resurfaced during Bangladesh's tour to the West Indies in July where the visitors won the One-Day International and T20I series after being thrashed 2-0 in the Tests. The all-rounder after returning from the Caribbean had said that he might have to miss the Asia Cup in order to address the pressing issue.

"I don’t want to play without being fully fit. If I think that way, it (surgery) should be done before the Asia Cup and that is normal," Shakib had said at the time. "We all know that I have to have a surgery. But I feel the earlier it is done, the better, most probably before the Asia Cup."

Bangladesh, who are paired with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in one group will play the opening encounter of the Asia Cup 2018 against Sri Lanka in Dubai.

First Published: August 19, 2018, 3:00 PM IST
