Bangladesh Postpone U-16 Team India Tour Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Wednesday postponed its under-16 team's tour of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI |March 18, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
Bangladesh under-16 team was scheduled to play two three-day matches and three one-day matches against India in the series but after the outbreak of the coronavirus, BCB decided to defer it.

"We decided to call it off considering these unforeseen circumstances," BCB director Mohahmmed Jalal Yunus told PTI.

"We don't want to risk our players. There is anyway no or limited flight connectivity at this time. Logistically also it would not have been possible."

The deadly disease has so far claimed over 8,000 lives globally. In India, the virus has infected 147 people and killed three.

The crisis has led to the cancellation or postponement of sports events across the globe.

In India, BCCI has suspended the IPL till April 15 and called off an ongoing three-ODI series against South Africa, besides putting all domestic matches on hold till further notice.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
