Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Eliminator, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 13 January, 2020

2ND INN

Dhaka Platoon

144/8 (20.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers*

42/1 (5.2)

Chattogram Challengers need 103 runs in 88 balls at 7.02 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 35, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 13 January, 2020

2ND INN

Perth Scorchers

175/7 (20.0)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes*

3/0 (1.0)

Hobart Hurricanes need 174 runs in 117 balls at 8.92 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Wankhede, Mumbai

14 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Rajkot SCAG

17 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Bangladesh Refuse to Play Two-Test Series in Pakistan

Bangladesh decided to stay firm in their decision to just play three T20Is in Pakistan later this month.

AFP |January 13, 2020, 1:05 PM IST
Bangladesh Refuse to Play Two-Test Series in Pakistan

Bangladesh on Sunday decided to stay firm in their decision to just play three Twenty20 internationals in Pakistan later this month, dismissing a Pakistani proposal to take part in a full Test series.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said the recent tension in the Middle East between Iran and the United States was the main reason behind the decision as the government had given the board permission to send the team only for a short period.

"The current state in the Middle East is definitely different than other times. So considering escalating tension in that particular region, they (the government) have told us to keep the tour as short as possible," Hassan told reporters in Dhaka after a meeting of the BCB board.

"They (government authorities) have told us to play the three Twenty20s as quickly as possible in a short period. Later, if the situation improves, we can play the Test matches. We are going to communicate the same thing to Pakistan Cricket Board," he said.

According to the ICC's Future Tour Programme, Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 internationals and two Tests in Pakistan in January-February.

The BCB had earlier made a similar proposal to play T20s in Pakistan, but the PCB had rejected their offer.

The PCB wants Bangladesh to play Test matches if Bangladesh are to make the series short as the two Tests are also part of the ICC Test Championship.

The BCB president said he will be flying to Dubai on Monday to discuss with ICC chairman Shashank Manohar about the possible implications of skipping the Test series against Pakistan.

Test cricket returned to Pakistan in December for the first time since 2009 when the country hosted Sri Lanka for two matches, held in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

bangladeshpakistantest series

Related stories

BCCI Twisting Facts to Mislead Pakistan Fans Over Bangladesh T20s: PCB
Cricketnext Staff | December 27, 2019, 7:27 PM IST

BCCI Twisting Facts to Mislead Pakistan Fans Over Bangladesh T20s: PCB

Meet Fitness Standard or Lose 15 Percent of Salary: PCB to Contracted Players
Cricketnext Staff | January 3, 2020, 9:03 PM IST

Meet Fitness Standard or Lose 15 Percent of Salary: PCB to Contracted Players

Mustafizur Rahman Looking to Bounce Back After Lean Period
Cricketnext Staff | December 31, 2019, 11:42 AM IST

Mustafizur Rahman Looking to Bounce Back After Lean Period

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Rajkot SCAG All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more