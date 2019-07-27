Bangladesh Rope in Langeveldt and Vettori as Bowling Coaches

Bangladesh Cricket Board have appointed former South African pacer Charl Langeveldt as their full-time fast bowling coach and Daniel Vettori as the spin-bowling coach on a short term basis.
Langeveldt replaces Courtney Walsh while Vettori will come into the setup ahead of Bangladesh's tour of India in November and remain in the position till the World T20 next year.
"Langeveldt has confirmed his service after we talked to him. After he comes here, we'll finalize all formalities regarding the contract," BCB president Nazmul Hasan said in a press conference on Saturday.
"Vettori is in USA now. He confirmed us through e-mail. But he will be available for 100 days only and will start his work with Bangladesh ahead of the series against India."
Langeveldt turned out for South Africa in six Tests, 72 ODIs and nine T20Is before calling time on his career in 2010. He has since been involved in coaching jobs in South Africa and Afghanistan.
Vettori recently decided against renewing his contract with the Brisbane Heats which followed close on the heels of his leaving as RCB's head coach.
Bangladesh are currently also without a head coach after Steve Rhodes was was let go via a mutual separation. Though there are a few names floating around, BCB are yet to finalise on a name.
Hasan also said that Bangladesh were likely to renew the agreement of the current selection committee contrary to reports that they might appoint new selectors.
"They haven't done anything wrong, so what's the problem in continuing with them," Hasan said. "They have done good job so far. That's why we thought that they should continue.
"As per the new contract, they will select the team until the 2020 World T20. One position of selector remained vacant. We will try to fulfil this."
