starts in
days hours mins

Bangladesh Rope in Langeveldt and Vettori as Bowling Coaches

Cricketnext Staff |July 27, 2019, 9:31 PM IST
Bangladesh Rope in Langeveldt and Vettori as Bowling Coaches

Bangladesh Cricket Board have appointed former South African pacer Charl Langeveldt as their full-time fast bowling coach and Daniel Vettori as the spin-bowling coach on a short term basis.

Langeveldt replaces Courtney Walsh while Vettori will come into the setup ahead of Bangladesh's tour of India in November and remain in the position till the World T20 next year.

"Langeveldt has confirmed his service after we talked to him. After he comes here, we'll finalize all formalities regarding the contract," BCB president Nazmul Hasan said in a press conference on Saturday.

"Vettori is in USA now. He confirmed us through e-mail. But he will be available for 100 days only and will start his work with Bangladesh ahead of the series against India."

Langeveldt turned out for South Africa in six Tests, 72 ODIs and nine T20Is before calling time on his career in 2010. He has since been involved in coaching jobs in South Africa and Afghanistan.

Vettori recently decided against renewing his contract with the Brisbane Heats which followed close on the heels of his leaving as RCB's head coach.

Bangladesh are currently also without a head coach after Steve Rhodes was was let go via a mutual separation. Though there are a few names floating around, BCB are yet to finalise on a name.

Hasan also said that Bangladesh were likely to renew the agreement of the current selection committee contrary to reports that they might appoint new selectors.

"They haven't done anything wrong, so what's the problem in continuing with them," Hasan said. "They have done good job so far. That's why we thought that they should continue.

"As per the new contract, they will select the team until the 2020 World T20. One position of selector remained vacant. We will try to fulfil this."

bangladeshCharl LangeveldtDaniel Vattori

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Sack Coach Rhodes after Lacklustre World Cup
Cricketnext Staff | July 9, 2019, 12:35 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Sack Coach Rhodes after Lacklustre World Cup

Bangladesh Captain Mortaza Takes Blame for 'Disappointing' World Cup
Cricketnext Staff | July 7, 2019, 9:56 PM IST

Bangladesh Captain Mortaza Takes Blame for 'Disappointing' World Cup

Youngsters Have Plenty to Prove on ‘Challenging’ Sri Lanka Tour: Tamim
Cricketnext Staff | July 21, 2019, 9:43 AM IST

Youngsters Have Plenty to Prove on ‘Challenging’ Sri Lanka Tour: Tamim

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more