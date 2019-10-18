Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 18 October, 2019

1ST INN

Hong Kong *

87/2 (11.5)

Hong Kong
v/s
Ireland
Ireland

Toss won by Hong Kong (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: HK VS IRE

live
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 5: BER VS PNG

upcoming
BER BER
PNG PNG

Dubai ICCA

19 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Bangladesh Sacks Coaches for Not Playing Leg-spinners

Bangladesh has upped in the ante in its quest for a quality leg-spin bowler, with two domestic first-class coaches sacked for not fielding one in the National Cricket League.

AFP |October 18, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
Bangladesh Sacks Coaches for Not Playing Leg-spinners

Bangladesh has upped in the ante in its quest for a quality leg-spin bowler, with two domestic first-class coaches sacked for not fielding one in the National Cricket League.

The unusual requirement was introduced as Bangladesh desperately look for a decent leggie for their national team as it struggles in international cricket.

The lack of domestic match practice for batsmen against leg spin was also laid bare as Afghan wizard Rashid Khan tore apart Bangladesh in the recent series.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed Friday that two coaches had been withdrawn for not following instructions.

Dhaka failed to field leg-spinner Jubair Hossain while Khulna ignored Rishad Hossain in their recent first-round domestic matches.

"We had given clear instructions to play leg-spinners in the NCL, but neither... was picked in the starting eleven," board president Nazmul Hassan told reporters on Thursday.

"We have to give them game time. How can they improve otherwise?"

Chittagong and Dhaka Metropolis both followed the board's edict and debuted leg-spinners Minhajul Abedin and Aminul Islam in the eight-team NCL.

Hassan said the board will also make it mandatory for teams to play leg-spinners in the forthcoming Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

"They (teams) must have a leg-spinner in the squad and if he is a local he must be picked in the best XI," said Hassan.

bangladeshleg-spinners

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Sat, 19 Oct, 2019

PNG v BER
Dubai ICCA All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more