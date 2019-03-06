Bangladesh Should Expect Short Ball Barrage to Continue: Boult

Loading...
The Kiwis handed the visitors a thrashing in the first Test and also boast of a good record at Wellington.
The hosts though are concerned because the last visit to the Basin Reserve saw them toil through the fourth day as Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis batted the day out and scored centuries.
"I'm expecting similar conditions (to the Sri Lanka Test). Hopefully we don't experience a day four where it was chanceless and wicket-less. If so, we need to find a way to take wickets and we feel we have the ability in the group to do it," Boult said.
"You've just got to have a positive mindset. We've played enough cricket here to understand what the wicket is like. There have been a lot of batting records here for a reason, it's a very solid wicket and it only gets better. I'm sure they'll leave a touch of green for the seamers to enjoy but we just need to focus on what we do well as a bowling unit," he added.
In Neil Wagner New Zealand have found someone who can use the short ball when the pitch flattens out and Boult believes his side has the armoury to dislodge Bangladesh.
"One thing Bangladesh can expect plenty more of is short bowling, led by Neil Wagner. I'm pretty sure they'll be expecting it. In my opinion it's a tactic which works well when there's nothing in the wicket, there's no swing, and you're not left with many other options. We have Wags who is an expert at being able to execute that plan but it's been pretty effective for us, so expect it will be more of the same," he said.
Bangladesh actually began well in the first Test on Day one before collapsing to 234. In the second innings, too, New Zealand failed to pick up a wicket with the new ball and the visitors piled on a sizeable 429. Boult said the side is keen to improve their showing with the brand new Kookaburra ball.
"There are few areas we need to work on from how we turned up in Hamilton. We'd like to start a lot better, put more pressure on their top order and take a lot more early wickets," he said.
First Published: March 6, 2019, 2:57 PM IST