Bangladesh Sink to New Low, Dismissed for Just 43 in First Test Against West Indies

After winning the toss, Windies skipper Jason Holder sent the visitors to bat first and from there on it all fell apart for Shakib-Al-Hasan and his team. Only one batsman could score in double-digits as Bangladesh lost 10 wickets in just 18.4 overs.
This is Bangladesh's lowest innings score in their Test history and they are now tied with South Africa at the tenth spot on the all-time list. Moreover, they also stand at the 8th spot in the list of least number of deliveries (112) played before getting dismissed in an innings.
Bangladesh's pitiful performance was also the second shortest first innings in the 141-year history of Test cricket. It was just one ball longer than Australia's dismissal for 60 off 18.3 overs by England at Nottingham in 2015.
Kemar Roach was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as he ended with incredible figures of 5/8 in 5 overs, which also included one maiden. Miguel Cummins and Jason Holder helped Roach in the onslaught as the duo bagged three and two wickets respectively.
Roach set the rout in motion by claiming the first five wickets for eight runs in just five overs despite appearing to be troubled by a muscular strain behind his right knee.
However, it was the visiting batsmen who felt the greatest discomfort with only opener Liton Das reaching double-figures in a performance that once again exposed the vulnerability of their players in conditions away from what they are generally familiar with on the Indian sub-continent.
Das was sixth out for 25, an ugly heave offering a simple catch to Roston Chase at backward point off Miguel Cummins to end any prospect of Roach claiming all ten wickets in the innings.
Cummins, whose place in the final eleven was in question after a lack of success in the preceding three-Test series against Sri Lanka, took two more wickets.
West Indies captain Jason Holder, fresh from a nine-wicket haul in defeat in the final Test against the Sri Lankans in Barbados, polished off the innings with the wickets of Kamrul Islam and debutant Abu Jayed.
Jayed was always in line for his maiden Test cap given the pitch conditions and the absence through injury from the tour of Bangladesh’s most effective seamer Mustafizur Rahman.
In his very first session of Test cricket, he came to the crease as the last man in the batting line-up and had first to use the new ball in the West Indies reply.
If they were relying on their most senior players to lead them through what was expected to be a tough opening session, Bangladesh were poorly served by the experienced quartet as captain Shakib al Hassan, former skipper Musfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mahmudullah all failed to score while opener Tamim Iqbal contributed four runs before becoming the first wicket to fall, caught at the wicket, to trigger the swift tumbling of wickets.
((With Agency Inputs))
First Published: July 4, 2018, 10:01 PM IST