Bangladesh Skipper Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out of Nidahas Trophy

Shakib had sustained a finger injury during the final of the tri-series in January between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Shakib sustained the injury during the Sri Lankan innings when he was trying to effect a run-out but fell awkwardly on his bowling-hand.
Bangladesh batsman Mahmadullah has been named the skipper of the side for the tri-series and Liton Das has been included into the side in place the injured all-rounder.
"We will give him the time, as long as he takes to get ready," Walsh said at a press conference in Dhaka on Saturday ahead of the team's departure for Sri Lanka.
"Guys have to understand and work around that. When you have a world-class player like Shakib, you give him every opportunity to get fit.
"He is a hard player to replace overnight. He does everything –- bat, bowl, field and captain. As soon as he is well enough to play, we will have to get him there," he said.
