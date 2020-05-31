Bangladesh Spin Coach Daniel Vettori Donates Portion of Salary for BCB's Low-income Staff

Former New Zealand captain and current Bangladesh spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori has asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board to give a part of his salary to low-income staffers to deal with the financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said Vettori has officially communicated his decision.
"Vettori has said that we should donate a specific part of his salary to the BCB's low-income staff. He has officially informed the cricket operations committee," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the Dhaka-based 'Prothom Alo' newspaper.
Exactly how much money the 41-year-old former spin-bowling all-rounder chose to donate has not been made public.
Daniel Vettori is reportedly the highest-paid member of the Bangladesh coaching staff, earning $250,000 for his 100-day contract that runs till the end of the scheduled T20 World Cup later this year.
The BCB has also donated Taka 3.61 crore (USD 428,000 approx.) to help tackle the crisis.
The country's cricketers, including those in the Under-19 category, and the players' association too have contributed in the fight against COVID-19.
Sports bodies across the globe are staring at massive financial losses due to the current halt in activities amid the deadly pandemic.
Cricket West Indies has slashed salaries and funding for staff across the region by 50% starting July for 'not more than three to six months' due to the adverse impact on the board's finances because of COVID-19.
New Zealand Cricket had also said they will cut up to 15% of staff and look to shave NZ$6 million ($3.72 million) in operating costs as part of proposals to cope with "challenging" conditions brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
(With agency inputs)
