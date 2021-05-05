Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI Series to Get Underway From May 23 at Shere Bangla National Stadium

Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series starting May 23 at the Shere Bangla Stadium. All three contests will be held at the same venue and are part of the ICC ODI Super League.

Sri Lankan team is expected to arrive in Dhaka on May 16 and will have to undergo a three-day quarantine before starting their outdoor practice sessions. The training will be held at the National Cricket Academy ground near the stadium.

Matches will be played on May 23, May 25 and May 28. The players will remain in a bio-secure bubble with the visitors departing a day after the series ends.

The two teams were recently involved in a two-match Test series, part of the ICC World Test Championship. Sri Lanka won it 1-0 after the first contest ended in a draw before the host completed a big 209-run win in the second.

Sri Lanka will be the second team to tour Bangladesh since the onset of coronavirus pandemic. West Indies were the first to arrive in the country amidst the global health crisis in January this year when they played two Tests and three ODIs.

Bangladesh are currently at the sixth spot in the Super League table with three wins and as many defeats for 30 points. Sri Lanka are at the bottom of the pile losing all their three matches played so far for -2 points.

