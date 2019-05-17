Bangladesh Sweat Over Shakib Fitness Before Tri-series Final

Loading...
Shakib was in visible pain Wednesday during the 36th over of the Bangladesh innings against and briefly continued his batting before retiring hurt with a half-century off 51 balls.
Bangladesh later won the match against the hosts by six wickets.
"Shakib sustained a left-sided back muscle spasm injury while batting during the match against Ireland," Bangladesh team physiotherapist Thihan Chandramohan said in a statement.
"He is undergoing assessment and treatment and we will make a decision regarding his availability for tomorrow's tri-series final on the morning of the match," he added.
Bangladesh won all three of their matches in the tri-series comfortably to set up a final against West Indies with one game against Ireland rained off.
A win on Friday would give Bangladesh their first trophy in a multi-team tournament.
The tri-series in Ireland was organised as part of the teams' build-up for the World Cup, starting on May 30 in England and Wales.
Bangladesh will begin their campaign in the World Cup against South Africa at the Oval on June 2
First Published: May 17, 2019, 10:51 AM IST