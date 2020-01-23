Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

358 (148.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

515/9 (176.2)

Zimbabwe trail by 12 runs, MIN. 47.4 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 16, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 23 January, 2020

2ND INN

England Under-19

252/7 (50.0)

England Under-19
v/s
Australia Under-19
Australia Under-19*

19/0 (2.3)

Australia Under-19 need 234 runs in 285 balls at 4.92 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Bangladesh Team Arrives in Pakistan Amidst Tight Security

Bangladesh's cricket team arrived in Pakistan late Wednesday for a three-match Twenty20 series on a tour only finalised after wrangling over security concerns.

AFP |January 23, 2020, 5:25 PM IST
Bangladesh Team Arrives in Pakistan Amidst Tight Security

Bangladesh's cricket team arrived in Pakistan late Wednesday for a three-match Twenty20 series on a tour only finalised after wrangling over security concerns.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had initially refused to play Tests in the country, saying they were only willing to take part in Twenty20s after Dhaka granted permission just for a short tour, their first since 2008.

But two days later, a meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani and BCB president Nazmul Hassan, with mediation by International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar in Dubai, led to a agreement for a tour in three phases.

Bangladesh will play three Twenty20 internationals — all in Lahore on Friday, Saturday and Monday before returning home.

They will come back twice for two Tests — in Rawalpindi from February 7-12 and then in Karachi from April 3-9.

This is Bangladesh's first tour to Pakistan in 12 years, having last played a five-match one-day series and Asia Cup — both in 2008.

The team, led by all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyadh, was whisked off to a hotel in central Lahore under heavy security.

Some 10,000 policemen and para-military personnel will guard the team from hotel to the Gaddafi stadium for the three matches and practice sessions.

Former captain and senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim withdrew from the tour over security fears.

Pakistan have gradually hosted international cricket after visits were suspended in 2009 following attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore, which left eight people dead and several visiting players injured.

Pakistan were forced to play home matches in the neutral venue of the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan gradually hosted various limited over series between 2015-19 before Sri Lanka played two Tests in December last year, the first in the country for ten years.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more