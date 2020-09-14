- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
AUS
ENG275/9(50.0) RR 5.88
Australia beat England by 19 runs
- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
Bangladesh Test Series in Sri Lanka in Doubt Over Coronavirus Restrictions
The three Tests in October-November were meant to mark the two nations' return to international cricket after a months-long lockdown halted professional sports worldwide.
- AFP
- Updated: September 14, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
Bangladesh's forthcoming Test series in Sri Lanka was thrown into doubt Monday after its cricket chief rejected the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the hosts.
The three Tests in October-November were meant to mark the two nations' return to international cricket after a months-long lockdown halted professional sports worldwide.
But Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said Sri Lanka's conditions, which include 14 days of isolation for players after arrival -- during which practising would be forbidden -- were unacceptable.
"The proposal we received is... not even close to what we agreed upon," Hassan told reporters in Dhaka.
"Under these conditions, it is not possible for us to play the Test championship... This is not even close to what is being followed in some other parts of the world where cricket is being played during this time."
Sri Lanka has a compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government-nominated facility, which includes some hotels, for everyone entering the country.
Hassan said players had been unable to train together after all sporting activities in Bangladesh were suspended in March to stem the spread of the virus.
Training resumed in July, but only one player and a trainer are allowed inside Dhaka's main stadium at a time as a precaution.
"Our players have not been in training for seven months. If we can't train... then it's not possible to play a Test," he added.
Sri Lanka's Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa told his country's cricket board to work with the health department to try and find a way around the strict quarantine procedures.
"Given the significance of #cricket in the region, I have asked @OfficialSLC to consult the covid task force and reconsider the @BCBtigers matter, Rajapaksa tweeted.
There was no immediate comment from the Sri Lankan board.
Hassan's comments came a week after opening batsman Saif Hasan tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of a planned training camp before their scheduled departure for Sri Lanka.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5347
|124
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|5
|Australia
|3767
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking