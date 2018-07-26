Bangladesh to Host Back-to-back Zimbabwe, Windies Series

Loading...
Bangladesh announced on Wednesday that the West Indies would arrive on November 15 for their first full tour to the country since 2012. "Apart from the West Indies, we've also confirmed the Zimbabwe series in October," said BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury.
"They (Zimbabwe) will play two Tests and three ODIs. It means we will now play back-to-back series this year." The West Indies series will include two Tests, three one-day internationals and three twenty20 internationals between November and December. The Zimbabwe tour dates have not yet been announced.
Fixtures for West Indies tour of Bangladesh:
Nov 15: West Indies arrive
Nov 18-19: Two-day match v TBA in Chittagong
Nov 22–26: First Test in Chittagong
Nov 30-December 4: Second Test in Dhaka
Dec 6: One-day match v TBA in Dhaka
Dec 9: First one-day international in Dhaka
Dec 11: Second ODI in Dhaka
Dec 14: Third ODI in Sylhet
Dec 17: First twenty20 international in Sylhet
Dec 20: Second T20 in Dhaka
Dec 22: Third T20 in Dhaka
Also Watch
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
First Published: July 26, 2018, 1:55 PM IST