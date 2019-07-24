Bangladesh to Host Two T20s Between Asia XI and World XI Next Year

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan confirmed on Wednesday (July 24) that they will host two T20s between Asian all-star XI and World XI next year to celebrate the 100th birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Nazmul said that the decision was taken during the ICC meeting and both the games will get international status. The two matches will be played on March 18 and 21, 2020 in Mirpur.
“The dates of the matches have been finalized. The matches will take place between March 18 and March 21. We have not contacted anyone yet, but players from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take part alongside the Bangladesh cricketers in Asia XI,” said Nazmul.
“We will have to discount players from teams who will have FTP (Future Tours Program) series in that time. We will make the best possible teams from the available players.
"One good thing that happened is that all the other boards have supported this proposal and it has been decided that the match will get international status."
In 2017, Pakistan played three T20Is against World XI in Lahore to promote the return of international cricket in their home country.
